Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Teekay Tankers from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teekay Tankers news, Director David Schellenberg sold 7,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 427 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 672.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 14.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.05. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $110.65.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.55 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Teekay Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international marine transportation company that owns and operates tankers carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products. Its fleet includes crude-oil vessels such as Aframax and Suezmax tankers, as well as product carriers. The company serves customers in the global energy industry, including oil companies and commodity traders. Its vessels transport petroleum by sea on routes around the world, with employment through a mix of spot voyages and longer-term charter arrangements.

Further Reading

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