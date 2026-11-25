Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.30.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $688,537,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $543,771,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $550,456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,291,311 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $513,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $104,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $168.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.73. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $565.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets single-use medical devices used by healthcare professionals in hospitals and other care settings. Its products support a range of procedures, including vascular access, anesthesia, critical care, surgery, urology and emergency medicine. The company's offerings include vascular and interventional access devices, catheters, airway management products, surgical instruments and other devices used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

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