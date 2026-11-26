Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonica Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 31.5% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Telefonica Brasil by 74.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 13,946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company's stock.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VIV opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunications company that provides services under the Vivo brand. It is part of the Spanish Telefónica Group and serves consumers, businesses and public-sector customers across Brazil. Its offerings include mobile voice and data, fixed-line telephone service, broadband internet—including fiber connectivity—and pay television. The company also provides connectivity and digital services for business customers. Telefônica Brasil traces its origins to the 1998 privatization of Brazil's telecommunications sector, when Telefónica acquired Telesp, the former state-controlled telephone operator in São Paulo.

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