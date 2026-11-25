Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $157.58 and a 1-year high of $301.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.96. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J. Robert Kerrey sold 12,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,167,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,273.68. This represents a 71.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.32, for a total transaction of $6,391,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,144,674.96. This trade represents a 74.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,162 shares of company stock worth $12,784,295. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,392.9% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 845,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,090,000 after acquiring an additional 826,735 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $168,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $106,342,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 284,753 shares of the company's stock worth $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 72.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,164 shares of the company's stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 80,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a U.S.-based healthcare services company that operates acute care hospitals and provides related inpatient and outpatient services. Its hospitals offer services across areas such as emergency care, surgery, imaging and specialty treatment. Through its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI), Tenet also operates ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, providing outpatient surgical and procedural care. The company's Conifer Health Solutions business provides revenue cycle management and other administrative services to healthcare providers.

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