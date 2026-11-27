Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Chefs' Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Chefs' Warehouse has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Chefs' Warehouse's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs' Warehouse will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim McCauley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $1,072,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,415.61. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs' Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs' Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,116,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $18,705,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 152,147 shares of the company's stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company's stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a specialty food distributor serving chefs and other culinary professionals. It supplies restaurants, hotels, country clubs, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food retailers, with a focus on products used in upscale and independent food-service businesses. Its offerings include specialty and artisan foods such as cheese, meat, seafood, produce, oils, vinegars, pastry ingredients and other center-of-the-plate and pantry products. The company also provides related supplies and services, including product sourcing and support for customers' culinary needs.

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