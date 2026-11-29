The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Times from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded New York Times from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised New York Times from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. New York Times has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $768.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. New York Times's payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

New York Times News Roundup

These are some of the NYT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wirecutter published a guide to 75 Black Friday deals under $100. Timely shopping coverage could attract readers and support affiliate-commerce activity, though no revenue impact was reported. The 75 Best Black Friday Deals for Under $100

Wirecutter published a guide to 75 Black Friday deals under $100. Timely shopping coverage could attract readers and support affiliate-commerce activity, though no revenue impact was reported. Neutral Sentiment: The recent headlines feature extensive Thanksgiving sports coverage from The Athletic and a range of general news and lifestyle stories. These may contribute to reader engagement, but the articles provide no subscriber, advertising, or earnings data to indicate a measurable effect on NYT shares.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a global media organization best known for The New York Times, its news and journalism publication. Founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York City, the company publishes news and analysis across its website, mobile apps and print editions, serving readers in the United States and around the world. Its offerings also include The Athletic, a sports news and analysis platform; NYT Cooking, a food and recipe service; Games, a collection of puzzles; and Wirecutter, which provides product recommendations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report