Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,484 shares of the company's stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare and senior living services through independently operated subsidiaries. Its services include home health and hospice care for people in their homes, as well as senior living options such as assisted living and memory care. Based in Eagle, Idaho, the company operates across multiple U.S. states, with a presence concentrated in the western part of the country. Its local operating teams provide care and support to patients, residents and their families. Pennant became an independent publicly traded company in 2019 after separating from The Ensign Group.

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