Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised The RMR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The RMR Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 951,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 406,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $163.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. The RMR Group's payout ratio is presently 305.08%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc. is a U.S.-based alternative asset management company that provides management services to real estate and related businesses. Its clients include publicly traded real estate investment trusts, real estate operating companies and private capital vehicles. RMR's services include property and business management, asset management, leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and advisory support. The businesses it manages operate across a range of real estate sectors, including senior living, healthcare, office, industrial and retail.

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