Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $178.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Craig Pintoff purchased 1,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.03 per share, with a total value of $199,822.81. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,822.81. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,489,926,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,709,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $7,530,947,000 after buying an additional 1,388,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,553,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,560,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,902,841,000 after buying an additional 883,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $1,598,731,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $146.10 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.170-5.200 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 1.420-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Latest TJX Companies News

These are some of the TJX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 5.5% year over year to $15.95 billion, topping expectations; EPS of $1.34 matched estimates. This points to continued demand for TJX’s off-price offerings. What Just Happened With TJX Companies (TJX)?

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 5.5% year over year to $15.95 billion, topping expectations; EPS of $1.34 matched estimates. This points to continued demand for TJX’s off-price offerings. Positive Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman says fresh deals will keep arriving at TJ Maxx and Marshalls close to Christmas, while abundant closeouts and expanded categories such as beauty and consumables could help draw shoppers seeking value. TJX CEO holiday deals article

CEO Ernie Herrman says fresh deals will keep arriving at TJ Maxx and Marshalls close to Christmas, while abundant closeouts and expanded categories such as beauty and consumables could help draw shoppers seeking value. Negative Sentiment: Higher freight and fuel costs pressured core margins, while tariff refunds supported reported profit. That mix raises questions about how sustainable earnings growth will be if cost pressures persist. TJX Q3 FY27 results

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price retailer selling apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other merchandise through stores and online channels. Its retail banners include T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra in the United States, as well as Winners, HomeSense and TK Maxx in international markets. The company's off-price model centers on buying merchandise from a broad range of vendors, often at discounts, and offering customers changing selections of brand-name and designer goods.

Further Reading

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