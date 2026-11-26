Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$174.12.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$184.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$180.00 to C$182.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$173.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$196.00 to C$195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$180.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

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Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD opened at C$164.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$268.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$116.15 and a 12 month high of C$179.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$170.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of C$16.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank's payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.92, for a total value of C$1,383,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,128,810.84. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

TD Asset Management Inc. ('TDAM'), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others.

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