TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

TMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded TMC the metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TMC the metals from $11.75 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $805,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 61,453,495 shares in the company, valued at $98,940,126.95. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $8,235,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company's stock.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.05.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is a deep-sea minerals exploration and development company focused on polymetallic nodules found on the ocean floor. The nodules contain metals including nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese, which are used in batteries, stainless steel and other industrial applications. The company's exploration activities are centered in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through subsidiaries sponsored by Pacific island nations, TMC holds exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority.

Further Reading

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