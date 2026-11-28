Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $566.00 to $549.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $536.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Trane Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David Regnery sold 48,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $23,083,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,480. This represents a 33.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,265 shares of the company's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 15,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. NBT Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,445,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,224,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,095.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $406.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $505.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovation company that designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Its products serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, including building owners and operators seeking climate control and energy-efficiency solutions. The company also provides transport refrigeration systems and related services through its Thermo King business. Its offerings include equipment, controls, parts, maintenance and other services intended to support building climate systems and temperature-controlled transportation.

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