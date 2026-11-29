Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Transcat from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Transcat from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of 211.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Jaime A. Irick bought 2,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $230,366.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,366.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at $67,445,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $29,409,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 219,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company's stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and related services, including instrument repair, inspection and compliance support. Its services help customers maintain the accuracy and reliability of equipment used in regulated and quality-sensitive operations. The company also distributes professional-grade test, measurement and control instruments from a range of manufacturers. Its offerings include equipment used to measure and monitor variables such as pressure, temperature, electrical signals and humidity.

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