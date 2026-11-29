Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. Desjardins cut shares of Trisura Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trisura Group from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. RBC Dominion Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.50 to C$57.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on TSU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$437,220.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at C$5,817,524.40. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $870,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 30.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50-day moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.01. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$28.45 and a 1 year high of C$51.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$832.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TSU'.

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