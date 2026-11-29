Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tronox from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tronox from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

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Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.43 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 25.02% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, CEO John Romano bought 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $325,500. This represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Johnston purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 224,461 shares in the company, valued at $590,332.43. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,791,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 603,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,514 shares of the company's stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company's stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and mineral-sands products. Its operations span the value chain from mining titanium-bearing mineral sands to processing them into feedstocks and finished products. The company's products include TiO₂ pigment, used to add whiteness, brightness and opacity to paints, coatings, plastics and other materials. Tronox also produces titanium feedstocks such as chloride-grade slag and synthetic rutile, as well as zircon, which is used in ceramics and other applications.

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