Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURA

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Down 4.5%

HURA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.23. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuHURA Biosciences will post -0.50 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TuHURA Biosciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,142 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,501. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company's stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer. Its research focuses on treatments intended to stimulate the immune system and address mechanisms that allow tumors to evade immune attack. The company's pipeline includes IFx-2.0, an investigational intratumoral immunotherapy being studied for use with checkpoint inhibitors, as well as antibody programs targeting immune-regulating pathways. TuHURA has no marketed products, and its candidates remain in development.

Further Reading

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