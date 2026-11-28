Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTRX shares. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Turn Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turn Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Turn Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

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Turn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TTRX opened at $8.18 on Friday. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $250.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turn Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTRX. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Turn Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 251,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turn Therapeutics by 23.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Turn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Turn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing topical products for skin health, wound care and infection management. Its work centers on formulations intended to deliver antimicrobial treatment directly to affected areas. The company has developed products for wound care and other topical applications, using its formulation technology to address needs in dermatology and related fields. Turn Therapeutics is based in the United States and has focused on developing and commercializing its products in the U.S. market.

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