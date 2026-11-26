Shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXO. Weiss Ratings lowered TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut TXO Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXO Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

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TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $688.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.79). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TXO Partners's payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bob Simpson bought 33,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $479,379.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,944,000. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,550 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at $4,305,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TXO Partners by 259.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,780 shares of the company's stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company's stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P. is an independent oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing, optimizing and producing conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in North America. Its operations include properties in the Permian, San Juan and Williston basins. The company's activities include operating and enhancing existing wells and developing its oil and gas properties. Its production includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. TXO Partners was formed in 2022 and became publicly traded in 2023.

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