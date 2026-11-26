Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Broker assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $986,722,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $203,381,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $86,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $60,628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.55 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business's revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: UCTT provides products and services used in the manufacture of semiconductor and other high-technology equipment. Its offerings include critical subsystems, components and assemblies, along with engineering and manufacturing services that help equipment makers design, build and support their systems. The company's products include gas and chemical delivery systems, fluid and precision-engineered components, and assemblies made for use in demanding manufacturing environments.

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