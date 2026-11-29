Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.09.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Union Pacific from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $322.00 to $321.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $219.98 and a 12 month high of $315.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,888 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Walsh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Walsh & Associates LLC now owns 433 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its principal operating company Union Pacific Railroad, provides freight transportation and related services across the western two-thirds of the United States. Its rail network spans 23 states and connects with other railroads, ports and major business centers. The company transports a broad range of goods, including agricultural products, automobiles, chemicals, energy products, industrial materials and intermodal freight. Its services help businesses move raw materials and finished products between domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

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