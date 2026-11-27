Shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unitil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Huntington began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at $152,441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,101 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company's stock.

Unitil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.27. Unitil has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4750 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Unitil's payout ratio is 61.09%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation is a regulated public utility holding company headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire. Through its utility subsidiaries, it distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Unitil's electric service territory includes communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, while its natural gas operations serve customers in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. Its work includes operating and maintaining the local infrastructure that delivers these essential services.

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