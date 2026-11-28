UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered UP Fintech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded UP Fintech to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,111 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UP Fintech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 35.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $828.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.85 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UP Fintech will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More UP Fintech News

Investors following TIGR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings coverage points to a quarterly EPS beat: UP Fintech reported $0.27 per share versus the $0.23 consensus. The stock’s recent gains were attributed to the earnings beat, although revenue of $172.59 million came in slightly below expectations of $173.85 million. Article: UP Fintech Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Recent earnings coverage points to a quarterly EPS beat: UP Fintech reported $0.27 per share versus the $0.23 consensus. The stock’s recent gains were attributed to the earnings beat, although revenue of $172.59 million came in slightly below expectations of $173.85 million. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized the same securities class action and December 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The case concerns investors who purchased TIGR securities from April 22, 2024, through June 2, 2026, and involves allegations of securities-law violations; the allegations are not established findings. The litigation may create legal costs and uncertainty, though the notices largely repeat information about the existing case. Article: Shareholder Alert

Several law firms publicized the same securities class action and December 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The case concerns investors who purchased TIGR securities from April 22, 2024, through June 2, 2026, and involves allegations of securities-law violations; the allegations are not established findings. The litigation may create legal costs and uncertainty, though the notices largely repeat information about the existing case. Negative Sentiment: A recent market summary cited Q3 growth and Hong Kong trading activity but also reported a price-target cut to $7.15, a potentially bearish analyst signal. The report excerpt does not identify the analyst or provide the prior target. Article: Key Facts on TIGR

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited, also known as Tiger Brokers, is an online brokerage that provides trading and investment services through its Tiger Trade platform. The platform gives clients access to financial markets and products including stocks, options, exchange-traded funds and futures, alongside market information and other investment tools. The company was founded in 2014 and focuses on serving investors, particularly those in the Chinese-speaking community. It operates across several markets, including the United States, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and provides access to Hong Kong and other markets through its brokerage services.

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