V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded V2X from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on V2X from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on V2X from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V2X from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday.

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Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,727,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V2X by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,385,094 shares of the company's stock worth $168,793,000 after purchasing an additional 632,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V2X by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,707 shares of the company's stock worth $103,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,543,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in V2X by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 638,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 191,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of V2X stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. V2X has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.19.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. V2X had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides mission-critical services and technology to the U.S. government, defense and intelligence organizations, and international customers. Its work supports military operations and other government missions in the United States and around the world. The company's services include logistics and supply-chain management, base and facility operations, equipment maintenance, engineering, training, information technology, and cybersecurity. V2X also provides operational and technical support intended to help customers manage complex missions and infrastructure.

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