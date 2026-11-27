VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VEON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of VEON from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, StoneX raised their target price on VEON from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VEON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VEON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Cygnus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cygnus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company's stock.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. VEON has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.94. VEON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is an international telecommunications and digital services company that provides mobile and fixed connectivity, along with consumer and business services. Its offerings include voice and data plans, broadband, digital payments, entertainment, and other services delivered through its networks and digital platforms. The company serves customers in Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan through local operating companies and brands, including Banglalink, Jazz, Kyivstar, and Beeline.

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