Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

VERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $87.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,704,028. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laurence Skelton sold 2,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $72,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,857.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,839,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 808,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,881 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 568,560 shares of the company's stock worth $18,426,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, the company focuses on therapies intended to address underlying immune processes involved in conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead investigational candidate, atacicept, is a fusion protein designed to inhibit BAFF and APRIL, proteins that support B-cell activity and antibody production. Vera is studying atacicept for IgA nephropathy and other autoimmune diseases.

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