Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vermilion Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

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Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,457 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,295,103 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,238,000 after purchasing an additional 763,199 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $34,468,381. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 3,260,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $15,852,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of C$0.14 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy's payout ratio is -17.11%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy is a Calgary-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Its activities include finding, developing and producing hydrocarbons for sale to energy markets. The company has built a diversified portfolio of conventional energy assets, with operations in Canada and Europe. Its European activities have included production in countries such as France, the Netherlands, Germany and Croatia. Founded in 1994, Vermilion has expanded beyond its Canadian roots through international development and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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