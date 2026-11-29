Shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VGNT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Versigent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Versigent from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Versigent from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Versigent from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Versigent from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Versigent

Versigent Trading Up 0.5%

Versigent stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Versigent had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 88.25%. Analysts anticipate that Versigent will post 7.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Versigent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Clark sold 47,761 shares of Versigent stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $2,118,677.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,049.56. The trade was a 63.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,848.

Institutional Trading of Versigent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Versigent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Versigent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Versigent during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Versigent during the third quarter worth about $4,246,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versigent during the third quarter worth about $6,041,000.

About Versigent

Versigent PLC is involved in the design, manufacturing and delivery of low and high voltage power electrical architectures. Versigent PLC is based in SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland.

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