Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Mizuho set a $57.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Viper Energy's payout ratio is 145.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,392,502 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 695,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,477 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $80,437,000 after buying an additional 555,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Rather than drilling or operating wells itself, the company earns royalty revenue from production by third-party operators on its acreage. Its interests are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the Midland and Delaware basins. Viper was formed in 2014 as an entity affiliated with Diamondback Energy and later became a publicly traded corporation.

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