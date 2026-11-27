Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have commented on VOXR shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vox Royalty from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,614,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,567,000. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vox Royalty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,908 shares of the company's stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 410,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company's stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 141.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vox Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0150 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Vox Royalty's payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. was a mining royalty company that acquired interests in producing and developing mines. Rather than operating mines itself, the company earned royalties and other payments tied to production from mining operators. Its portfolio focused primarily on precious metals, including gold and silver, and covered mining projects in regions such as Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. Vox was founded in 2014 and built its portfolio through royalty acquisitions. In 2025, Vox Royalty was acquired by Sandstorm Gold Ltd., bringing its royalty interests into Sandstorm's portfolio.

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