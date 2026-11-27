Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $606,503,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,524,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,438,000 after purchasing an additional 291,379 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,003,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.0%

HCC stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.84 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Warrior Met Coal's quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a U.S.-based producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, a key ingredient in steelmaking. The company operates underground coal mines in Alabama's Blue Creek coal seam and sells its products to steel producers in international markets. Warrior's operations are located in the state's Black Warrior River Basin, with coal transported for export through the Port of Mobile. The company was formed in 2016 from assets that had been part of Walter Energy.

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