Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered Weibo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.30 to $7.80 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Weibo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Weibo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, August 21st.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,363,373 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 697,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Weibo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 584,557 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 165,936 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 150.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 119,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 55.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Down 0.1%

Weibo stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Weibo has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $410.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation operates a social media platform in China that enables users to publish, discover and share short-form posts, images, videos and other content. The platform also offers features such as trending topics, live streaming and community discussions. Weibo serves individual users, content creators, businesses and organizations. Its services include advertising and marketing solutions that help businesses reach audiences, as well as paid membership and other value-added offerings. The platform launched in 2009 under Sina and became the core business of Weibo Corporation, which was established in 2010.

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