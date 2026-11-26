Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on WeRide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut WeRide from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised WeRide from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on WeRide and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WeRide in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeRide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WeRide by 4,926.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,595,319 shares of the company's stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 3,523,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WeRide during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WeRide during the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeRide by 586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 104,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WeRide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000.

WeRide Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of WRD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. WeRide has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter. WeRide had a negative net margin of 168.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide is a technology company focused on autonomous driving. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, it develops self-driving systems and vehicles for passenger transportation, public transit, logistics and street cleaning. Its offerings include robotaxis, robobuses, robovans and autonomous street-sweeping vehicles, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems for passenger cars. The company works with local and industry partners to deploy and test its technology, with activities in China and selected international markets, including the Middle East.

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