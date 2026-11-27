Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,309,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $320,838,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $771.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.10 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1950 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metals streaming company. It provides mining companies with upfront financing in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the gold, silver and other metals produced by their mines at agreed-upon prices. This model gives Wheaton exposure to mine production without directly operating the mines. The company's portfolio includes streams on mines and development projects in multiple regions, including North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

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