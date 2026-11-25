Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP stock opened at C$15.93 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$10.65 and a one year high of C$20.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,094,684.50. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$187,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,308,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,960,694.27. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,085. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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