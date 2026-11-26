Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $148,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 260,259 shares in the company, valued at $19,303,410.03. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robb Turner bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.24 per share, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,784,960. This represents a 16.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $435,160 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,867,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,505,856,000 after buying an additional 3,769,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315,924 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,332,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,419 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $8,194,000. Finally, Regatta Research & Money Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Regatta Research & Money Management now owns 3,725 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WMB opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 82.68%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is an energy infrastructure company focused primarily on gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas. Its pipelines and related facilities connect production areas with utilities, power generators, industrial customers and other markets. The company operates across several U.S. regions, including the Northeast, the Rocky Mountain area and the Gulf Coast. Its assets include Transco, a major natural gas pipeline system that transports gas from the Gulf Coast and other supply regions to markets along the East Coast, as well as gathering and processing facilities in key producing basins.

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