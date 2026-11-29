Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.45.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:WSM opened at $212.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $274.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $200,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,124.56. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $8,891,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,929,651.72. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,361 shares of company stock worth $17,629,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $2,656,062,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $264,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,603,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,622,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,526,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer focused on home furnishings, housewares and related products. Its portfolio includes Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham. The company sells furniture, home décor, kitchenware, cookware, textiles, lighting and accessories through retail stores and e-commerce channels. Its brands serve customers furnishing and decorating homes, as well as those seeking cooking and entertaining products. Founded in 1956 by Chuck Williams, the business began with a store in Sonoma, California.

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