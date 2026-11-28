Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $344.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $381.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $385.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.8% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 124 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $359.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.59 and a 200 day moving average of $298.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $360.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, which operates as WTW, is a global advisory, insurance broking and solutions firm. It helps organizations manage risk, support employee wellbeing and improve business performance, while also advising individuals and institutions on insurance and related needs. WTW's services span risk and broking, health, wealth and career. Its work includes insurance and risk-management advice, employee benefits and health consulting, retirement and investment consulting, and talent and organizational solutions.

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