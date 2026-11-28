Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolfspeed to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wolfspeed from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

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Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 8.67. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. The company's revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 316.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6,340.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7,537.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed develops and manufactures silicon carbide (SiC) materials and power semiconductor products. Its offerings include SiC wafers and epitaxial wafers, as well as power devices such as MOSFETs, diodes and modules used to convert and manage electrical power. The company's products serve applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, energy storage, industrial equipment and data centers. Wolfspeed supplies customers across global markets. Wolfspeed was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and adopted the Wolfspeed name in 2021 as it focused its business on wide-bandgap semiconductor materials and devices.

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