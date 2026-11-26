W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $79.78.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1,300.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 751,280 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 697,638 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 81.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 129.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company's stock.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and related services. Its offerings include coverage for businesses and professionals across areas such as property, casualty, workers' compensation, transportation, and specialty risks. Founded in 1967 by William R. Berkley, the company operates through a group of insurance businesses with expertise in specific markets and customer needs. Its operations serve customers in the United States and select international markets.

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