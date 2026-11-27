Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO David Kirske sold 11,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $33,653.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,111.38. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,996,210 shares of the company's stock worth $31,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,931 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,335,042 shares of the company's stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 1,418,506 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,737,648 shares of the company's stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 423,196 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 458.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 237,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.47. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 13.22.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 474.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases involving dysfunction of the CXCR4 receptor, which plays a role in the movement of immune cells in the body. Its lead medicine, mavorixafor, is marketed in the United States as Xolremdi. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it in 2024 for people aged 12 and older with WHIM syndrome, a rare inherited condition that can leave patients vulnerable to infections. X4 has also studied mavorixafor for other conditions associated with low levels of certain blood cells, including chronic neutropenia.

Further Reading

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