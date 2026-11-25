York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on YSS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut York Space Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on York Space Systems from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on York Space Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Space Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Space Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in York Space Systems by 4,356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in York Space Systems by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in York Space Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

York Space Systems Stock Performance

York Space Systems stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $470.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. York Space Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($5.76). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter. York Space Systems had a negative return on equity of 72.95% and a negative net margin of 248.51%. Research analysts expect that York Space Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems designs, manufactures and operates spacecraft and related systems. Its offerings include satellite platforms, spacecraft integration, mission operations and ground-system services for customers developing and operating satellite missions. The company's product portfolio includes standardized spacecraft platforms designed to support a range of payloads and mission requirements. York serves government and commercial customers, including organizations involved in national security, civil space and communications missions.

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