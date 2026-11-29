ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company's stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a China-based express delivery and logistics company founded in 2002. It provides parcel collection, sorting, line-haul transportation and delivery services through a network of service partners and sorting hubs. The company serves customers across China and also offers related logistics services, including freight forwarding, warehouse management and cross-border logistics. Its network-based operating model connects merchants and consumers with local delivery partners.

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