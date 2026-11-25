Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURA. Weiss Ratings raised Zura Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zura Bio to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at $7,019,000. Montanova Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 9,443,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,714,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $4,483,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 3,007.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,523 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Trading Up 4.4%

Zura Bio stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.03. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its research targets immune pathways that may contribute to a range of chronic conditions. The company's investigational pipeline includes tibulizumab (ZB-106), a dual-targeting antibody designed to inhibit BAFF and IL-17A, and ZB-168, an antibody targeting the IL-7 receptor alpha. These candidates are being developed for potential use in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

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