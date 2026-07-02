Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $152.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock's current price.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $174.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.05.

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Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.14. 543,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,110. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by ($0.26). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Pangea Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Constellation Brands

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About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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