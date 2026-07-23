Constellation Brands Shareholders Approve Directors, Pay and Incentive Plan at Annual Meeting

Constellation Brands NYSE: STZ held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders on July 22, with shareholders approving all items presented for a vote, according to preliminary results announced during the meeting.

Nick Fink, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Brands, opened the virtual meeting and said company materials, including the 2026 proxy statement, 2026 annual report, agenda and rules of conduct, were available on the meeting website. He also directed shareholders to the company’s investor relations website for recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results and other updates on strategy, performance and outlook.

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Brian Bennett, assistant corporate secretary, conducted the business portion of the meeting. He said the company had a quorum and that the polls opened at 11:02 a.m. Eastern Time. Bennett also noted that the meeting could include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Constellation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders Elect 12 Directors

Shareholders were asked to elect 12 director nominees to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders. Bennett said no other nominations were received under the company’s bylaws and proxy statement procedures.

The nominees elected, based on preliminary voting results, were:

Christopher J. Baldwin

Christy Clark

Jennifer M. Daniels

Nicholas I. Fink

E. Morgan Flatley

William T. Giles

Ernesto M. Hernández

Jose Manuel Madero Garza

Daniel J. McCarthy

Richard Sands

Robert Sands

Luca Zaramella

The board had recommended that shareholders vote in favor of each nominee.

Accounting Firm, Executive Pay and Incentive Plan Approved

In addition to the director elections, shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Constellation Brands’ independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2027. Bennett said representatives of KPMG were present and available to respond to appropriate shareholder questions during the meeting.

Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement. The board had recommended approval of the measure.

The fourth proposal, approval of the company’s amended and restated long-term stock incentive plan, was also approved by shareholders based on the preliminary voting results. The board had recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the plan.

Bennett said final voting results will be disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC. After reporting the preliminary outcomes, he adjourned the meeting, stating that there was no further business to come before shareholders.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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