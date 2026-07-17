Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,683.49 and traded as high as C$2,868.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,825.42, with a volume of 51,160 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,200.00 to C$3,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3,400.00 to C$3,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$3,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,700.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$3,823.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,770.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,683.49.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of C$4.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Software

In other Constellation Software news, Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total transaction of C$785,135.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,600,602.02. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company's stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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