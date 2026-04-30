Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded to "Neutral" Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company's previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

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Constellium Trading Up 1.3%

CSTM stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.43. Constellium has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.85. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Constellium declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other news, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 80,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,991.25. This trade represents a 59.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 41,717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $1,079,218.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 190,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,938,039.73. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 214,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,565,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Constellium by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 97.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 438,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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