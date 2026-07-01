Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellium from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.60.

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Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Constellium

In other news, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 25,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $822,056.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,704.16. The trade was a 11.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 6,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 578.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 53.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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