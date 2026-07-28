Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.55. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 20,997 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPSS

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, VP Noel Jackson sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $67,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,410. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,744 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,049 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

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