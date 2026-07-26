Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,725 shares, an increase of 331.2% from the June 30th total of 6,662 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Continental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTTAY

Continental Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Continental has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Continental had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Continental will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company's core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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